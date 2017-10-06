Brandon Gibson Explains How Dodson Helped Borg Ahead of UFC 216

Coach Brandon Gibson believes John Dodson played a crucial role in Ray Borg’s camp ahead of UFC 216.

Tomorrow night (Oct. 7), Borg will challenge Demetrious Johnson for the flyweight championship. This will be Borg’s chance to play spoiler. If Johnson successfully retains his title, he’ll break Anderson Silva’s UFC record.

Speaking to the media during a scrum, Gibson explained how Dodson helped Borg prepare for the title bout (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He’s gone in there and pushed Ray in the hard rounds. Dodson’s one of those guys I think can show speed similar to Demetrious, with power behind it. So it’s been great having Dodson in the gym. He’s taken Ray under his wing like a little brother, and he’s given him a lot of insight on what he felt in those 50 minutes.”