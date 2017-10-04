Brandon Gibson Says Ray Borg Will Dethrone Demetrious Johnson

Brandon Gibson is expressing his confidence in Ray Borg’s ability to play spoiler.

Demetrious Johnson is one successful title defense away from breaking Anderson Silva’s record. He can achieve the record-breaking feat by defeating Borg this Saturday (Oct. 7) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The flyweight title bout will serve as UFC 216‘s co-main event.

Borg’s coach Gibson recently told MMAJunkie.com that his fighter has been patiently waiting for his opportunity:

“Since I met him, I knew his goal was to beat Demetrious. Not only to be UFC champion, but to be the one to dethrone the great. That has equal stake for him. Demetrious has been champ since Ray was in high school. A lot of these great champions look unbeatable. We were able to put a game plan to beat the unbeatable Ronda Rousey. Cody (Garbrandt) did it against Dominick (Cruz). There’s a history of those great champs (falling). Their time is going to come.”

He went on to say that Borg is the one to put an end to Johnson’s reign.

“No matter when this fight took place, he knew he’s the guy to beat Demetrious,. Ray’s the guy – he has all the tools. I think he’s a bad style match-up for Demetrious. I know a lot of people have said that, but I think Ray has all the tools to come out victorious on Saturday.”