Brandon Girtz Says Bellator 181 Stoppage Loss is Baffling

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Brandon Girtz
Image Credit: Bellator/Spike

Brandon Girtz isn’t happy with the doctor’s decision to stop his Bellator 181 bout due to a cut.

For the third time, Girtz and Derek Campos mixed it up inside the cage. After two exciting rounds, the fight was stopped due to a nasty cut on the forehead of Girtz. Many fans said the cut resembled an Air Jordan logo.

MMAJunkie.com recently reached out to the lightweight, who said he was blindsided by the stoppage:

“I thought we were going into a third round. All they kept telling me is, ‘We’re not going to stop it if it doesn’t get worse.’ All I could hear is, ‘It hasn’t gotten worse.’ I’m hearing all the right things. And then third round’s about to start and they’re like, ‘Nope, there’s no third round.’”

He went on to say the decision to put an end to the bout wasn’t the right call.

“It was just baffling. I was feeling good and they were telling me there was no change in the cut from the minute it happened to then. I didn’t feel like I was really taking damage into the cut. So it hurt, man. I was ready for a third round. I thought I was doing what I had to do.”

