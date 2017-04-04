Brandon Halsey-Alexander Shlemenko Rematch Headed to Russia This June

Alexander Shlemenko will welcome Brandon Halsey to Russia with a chance at revenge this June.

Three years ago, Halsey choked out Shlemenko in just 35 seconds, winning the Bellator middleweight title.

Halsey has had trouble since, including back-to-back losses to Rafael Carvalho and John Salter that led to his exit from Bellator.

Shlemenko is riding a six-fight unbeaten streak, including a win over Paul Bradley in March.

M-1 Challenge 79 takes place June 1 from St. Petersburg, Russia. The fight was first reported by Sherdog.