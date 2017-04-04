Brandon Halsey-Alexander Shlemenko Rematch Headed to Russia This June

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Alexander Shlemenko will welcome Brandon Halsey to Russia with a chance at revenge this June.

Three years ago, Halsey choked out Shlemenko in just 35 seconds, winning the Bellator middleweight title.

Halsey has had trouble since, including back-to-back losses to Rafael Carvalho and John Salter that led to his exit from Bellator.

Shlemenko is riding a six-fight unbeaten streak, including a win over Paul Bradley in March.

M-1 Challenge 79 takes place June 1 from St. Petersburg, Russia. The fight was first reported by Sherdog.

LATEST NEWS

Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum: ‘I Think MMA Fighters Are The Most Hard-Working & Underpaid Fighters’

0
Kelvin Gastelum feels mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters deserve to be paid more for trading leather. Gastelum has been on a roll as of late,...
Anthony Johnson

UFC 210: Anthony Johnson’s Power Will Dethrone Daniel Cormier (Editorial)

0
Yes, Daniel Cormier spent much of his MMA career competing with the "big boys" in the heavyweight division. But none of those fighters might be...
Max Holloway

Max Holloway Taunts Jose Aldo: ‘Found You’

0
The trash-talk between Jose Aldo and Max Holloway is sure to heat up as their meeting at UFC 212 this summer nears. For now, Holloway...

Brandon Halsey-Alexander Shlemenko Rematch Headed to Russia This June

0
Alexander Shlemenko will welcome Brandon Halsey to Russia with a chance at revenge this June. Three years ago, Halsey choked out Shlemenko in just 35...

Matt Hamill Will Fight Luiz Cane in Brazil

0
A pair of UFC veterans are set for Fight 2 Night's upcoming event this month, as Matt Hamill takes on Luiz Cane. Hamill (11-8) has...