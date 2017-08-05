Brandon Moreno Hoping Bout With Sergio Pettis is a Title Eliminator

Brandon Moreno wants an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title shot with a win over Sergio Pettis.

Tonight (Aug. 5), Moreno and Pettis will do battle inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. The 125-pound scrap will serve as the main event of UFC Fight Night 114. It’s a pivotal bout with Pettis at the sixth spot and Moreno in seventh on the flyweight rankings.

Moreno told MMAFighting.com that he’s hoping the bout ends up being a title eliminator:

“Of course, the possibility is open. Obviously, we know that D.J. had a few problems with the company, and he was maybe going to fight T.J. [Dillashaw] or Ray Borg, but he now has the fight with Ray Borg for UFC 215. After that, we don’t know what’s going to happen; it’s possible that if T.J. defeats Cody Garbrandt, maybe he fights Demetrious to make a super fight being champion vs. champion. So I’m simply going to stay ready. If the planets align, I think the winner here should fight for the title. Joseph [Benavidez] is injured, Henry [Cejudo] has a fight with Wilson Reis, and the both of them recently fought for the title and lost. So yeah, I think this fight aims to be a title eliminator bout.”