Brandon Moreno: ‘I Don’t Like Easy Fights Because People Talk a Lot of Sh*t’

Brandon Moreno isn’t a fan of easy fights.

Moreno has found himself on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight rankings quickly. He made an immediate impact in his UFC debut, submitting Louis Smolka in the first round back in Oct. 2016. Two months later, Moreno earned a split decision win in a tough fight against Ryan Benoit.

Tomorrow night (April 22), Moreno will do battle with Dustin Ortiz inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The bout will be part of the UFC Fight Night 108 card. Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Moreno said he doesn’t like taking easy fights: