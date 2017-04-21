Brandon Moreno: ‘I Don’t Like Easy Fights Because People Talk a Lot of Sh*t’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Brandon Moreno
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Brandon Moreno isn’t a fan of easy fights.

Moreno has found himself on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight rankings quickly. He made an immediate impact in his UFC debut, submitting Louis Smolka in the first round back in Oct. 2016. Two months later, Moreno earned a split decision win in a tough fight against Ryan Benoit.

Tomorrow night (April 22), Moreno will do battle with Dustin Ortiz inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The bout will be part of the UFC Fight Night 108 card. Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Moreno said he doesn’t like taking easy fights:

“I’m very young. I’m 23 years old right now, but I feel relaxed in my situation. I like the hard fights when people put me in bad situations. I feel really happy with this opportunity – three fights in six months. I don’t like easy fights because people talk a lot of (expletive). Everything is part of my evolution as a fighter. My real camp is in Tijuana, (Mexico), but I try to learn a lot from other people at other camps. I went to Albuquerque, N.M., I went to Arizona, I went to Alliance (in San Diego). And this time, I went to Denver, Colo., at Elevation with coach Duane (Ludwig). I learned so much, and my game right now is really complete.”

