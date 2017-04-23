Brandon Moreno Wants UFC Title, But is Unsure How to Defeat Demetrious Johnson

Brandon Moreno has his eyes on the ultimate prize, but he doesn’t know how to get there just yet.
Moreno is coming off a second-round submission victory over Dustin Ortiz. The bout took place last night (April 22) inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee for UFC Fight Night 108. It was Moreno’s third win under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.
“The Assassin Baby” is in the flyweight division and he wants nothing more than to face Demetrious Johnson some day and beat him for the 125-pound gold. Moreno admitted to MMAJunkie.com that he doesn’t have an answer to beat “Mighty Mouse” at this time:
“I am 23 years old; I have so much time to be better. But my last goal is to be a champion. Demetrious Johnson is a (expletive) monster. I need to be the champion in the future. It’s true. Maybe not today, maybe not even in the next year, but I will be champion. I need to work more of my cage distance because other guys are really strong with more striking, more jiu-jitsu. I need to be ready for them in my next challenge. Right now? I don’t know (how to beat him). I need to talk with my coaches. But I promise one day.”