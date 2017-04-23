Brandon Moreno Wants UFC Title, But is Unsure How to Defeat Demetrious Johnson

Brandon Moreno has his eyes on the ultimate prize, but he doesn’t know how to get there just yet.

Moreno is coming off a second-round submission victory over Dustin Ortiz. The bout took place last night (April 22) inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee for UFC Fight Night 108. It was Moreno’s third win under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

“The Assassin Baby” is in the flyweight division and he wants nothing more than to face Demetrious Johnson some day and beat him for the 125-pound gold. Moreno admitted to MMAJunkie.com that he doesn’t have an answer to beat “Mighty Mouse” at this time: