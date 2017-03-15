Brandon Thatch and Li Jingliang Among 10 Fighters Cut From UFC

Brandon Thatch and Li Jingliang are among ten fighters which have been let go by the promotion, according to reports.

Roster cuts in the UFC are never pretty, but in the MMA fight game, it is, unfortunately, the nature of the beast. Thatch (11-5) debuted in the UFC in 2013, and looked promising. More recently he descended to a four-fight losing streak, against Benson Henderson, Gunnar Nelson, Siyar Bahadurzada and a recent first round submission at UFC 207 to Niko Price.

Li (12-4) made his first appearance inside the Octagon in 2014, and the Chinese fighter holds a record of 4-2 in the UFC, which doesn’t immediately appear to warrant a cut. Li has won the last two fights of his UFC career, including his latest second-round knockout triumph over Bobby Nash at UFC Denver in January. It appears that Li’s contract may have expired without renewal, in the Chinese fighter’s case.

According to UFC Fighters Info, the following fighters were recently removed from the online roster:

· Brandon Thatch

· Li Jingliang

· Yusuke Kasuya

· Felipe Olivieri

· Chris Avila

· Jason Novelli

· J.C. Cottrell

· Nicolas Dalby

· Dong-Yi Yang

· Erick Montano