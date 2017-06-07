Brazilian Bad Boy Brian Kelleher Booked at UFC on FOX 25 vs. Marlon Vera

Fresh off an impressive upset of Iuri Alcantara in Brazil at UFC 212, Brian Kelleher will get to fight closer to home.

The 30-year-old has signed to meet Marlon Vera at UFC on FOX 25, Newsday reported.

Kelleher (17-7) made his UFC debut this past weekend, scoring a first round submission win over Alcantara in Rio de Janerio, Brazil. The crowd showed the New Yorker their passion, tossing beer at him.

Vera (9-3-1) sports a 3-2 mark over five Octagon appearances. The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America alum topped Brad Pickett in his most recent fight.

UFC on FOX 25 takes place July 22 from Uniondale, New York and the NYCB LIVE. The card features Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum and Thomas Almeida vs. Jimmie Rivera.