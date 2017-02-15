“I’m Not a Celebrity, I Break People’s Faces and Bounce” – Conor McGregor

McGregor appears in GQ magazine’s spring edition where he discusses Mayweather, Trump and the cult of celebrity.

The article begins with a reference to Conor McGregor’s love of shopping, and the cost of such tastes. Allegedly, “The Notorious” spent $27,000 in Dolce & Gabbana and waited in a coffee shop for staff “to load the bags” prior to the interview. The Irishman has never hidden his passion for luxury, and an urge to spend money.

McGregor graces the cover of GQ magazine as the face of their “Spring Edition” as the feature interview. Various topics besides fighting are addressed, with names such as US President Donald Trump and Floyd Mayweather Jr. raised accordingly.

GQ’s Scott Cohen hung out with the brash Dubliner in Los Angeles, California at the end of 2016 last year. Cohen claims that the UFC lightweight champion of the world even threatened to throw him onto the freeway from a speeding car.

The standout points of the piece surround McGregor’s opinion of himself. When Cohen asked MGregor how he felt about his celebrity status, SBG Ireland’s star pupil said:

“People think I’m a celebrity. I’m not a celebrity. I break people’s faces for money and bounce.”

McGregor is a polarising figure in Ireland but is hugely admired and frequently imitated, especially for his style. This has not gone unnoticed by the two-weight world champion, who acknowledges his brand appeal in his homeland:

“They all want to be me a little. That’s a Drake line. All them boys want to be me a little. And it’s true as fuck.” “If I wasn’t me,” he says, “I’d want to be me, too.”

Aside from this latest feature with one of the world’s leading male-focused magazines, McGregor’s recent activity has involved various media work, advertisements and a perceived attempt to secure a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

UFC fans can only wonder when the promotion which made McGregor the celebrity he is today will be afforded similar attention.