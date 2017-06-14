Breaking: Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Made Official For Aug. 26

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is no fantasy.

Today (June 14), Mayweather took to his Instagram account to announce that a boxing match between himself and McGregor is indeed official. See it for yourself.

McGregor and Mayweather will do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26. It’ll be the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view (PPV).

Yesterday, an event was marked for Aug. 26 on the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) calendar. The card was penciled in by Mayweather Promotions. Later on, the NSAC confirmed they had approved the event.

McGregor is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, while Mayweather is coming out of retirement in hopes of going 50-0 in his professional boxing career.