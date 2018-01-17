Dana White Confirms Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov For UFC 223

It looks like there was something to earlier reports after all.

Those reports claimed that interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Tony Ferguson would be taking on Khabib Nurmagomedov inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on April 7. This would be an undisputed title bout as Conor McGregor is set to be stripped of the lightweight gold.

Nurmagomedov’s manager denied that a bout agreement has been signed. Either the deal was done overnight, or things were being kept under wraps. UFC President Dana White appeared on CBS Boston’s Toucher and Rich where he confirmed the title bout is set for UFC 223.