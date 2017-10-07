Breaking: Fabricio Werdum-Derrick Lewis OFF UFC 216

By
Dana Becker
-
Fabricio Werdum
Image Credit: Kyle Terada of USA TODAY Sports

A heavyweight contender match between former champion Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis has been removed from Saturday night’s UFC 216 card.

The two were scheduled as part of the pay-per-view main card from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ryan Frederick, who is attending the card, posted on Twitter that there is an “injury to someone. Not sure who just yet. (Bruce) Buffer announced it in the arena.”

UFC 216 features Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight title and Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg for the featherweight belt.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here