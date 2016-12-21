Hunt ‘Verbally Agrees’ to Fight Overeem on One Condition

Hunt expects all parties to agree to a doping clause in the fight terms, prior to signing any contract.

The New Zealand knock out artist has agreed to meet Overeem in March, but the fight will only happen if the UFC agree to adding such a clause. Hunt confirmed his demands via markhunt.tv:

“My clause will protect me in this instance and take the financial gain of the opponent of caught cheating, ” “That deterrent will protect me and other fighters. I’m pushing for this clause, I want to fight and I am ready. If the fight doesn’t go ahead it’s not my doing. I will not fight without this clause. I’ve already fought three dopers in a row and I’m not going to fight again without security. All I want is a fair go and an even playing field.”

Ariel Helwani tweeted:

"I'm not doing any fighting unless my clause is in (the) contract." – @markhunt1974, late last night, after UFC announced this fight. 🤔 https://t.co/nBdB5k2wFY — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 21, 2016

Hunt is insistent that he will not enter the octagon without the aforementioned clause. The hard-hitting heavyweight has a history of fighting opponents who have later tested positive for performance enhancing drugs.

According to other reports, Overeem has not yet agreed to any contractual stipulation regarding doping. At the time of writing, any agreement of this sort is between Hunt and the UFC.

Mark Hunt confirms verbal agreement to fight Alistair Overeem, but still wants that clause re: to doping penalty. https://t.co/QFcmSXk12Q — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 21, 2016

“The Super Samoan” and “Reem” have fought once before, and Hunt is adamant that he would like the opportunity to avenge his submission defeat against the Dutchman:

“Overeem was one of my losses over a 7 fight losing streak when I was fighting battles outside the ring as well as inside. “I couldn’t have beaten a wooden chair at that time in my life. I’ve never lost a rematch and I’m not about to”.

Following the debacle after the UFC 200 bout with Brock Lesnar, it is understandable that the Sydney, Australia resident has reservations regarding his opponents. Should the UFC adhere to his demands, we could see a rematch between two veterans that has been over eight years in the making.

You can watch Hunt v Overeem’s first bout in K-1, here: