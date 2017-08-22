Breaking News: Jon Jones Fails UFC 214 Drug Test

Jon Jones’ moment at UFC 214 has now been tainted.

Jones took on Daniel Cormier inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California last month. “Bones” recaptured the light heavyweight title via third-round head kick. While Jones was praised for his stellar comeback, the return will now have an asterisk.

UFC President Dana White confirmed to ESPN that Jones failed his UFC 214 drug test. White said that as of now, Jones hasn’t been stripped of the title. A TMZ Sports report claims that Jones tested positive for Turinabol, which is an anabolic steroid.

MMANews.com will keep you posted on more details surrounding Jones’ failed drug test as they become available.