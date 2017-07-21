Brendan Loughnane Vents About Not Having Second Chance in UFC

Brendan Loughnane isn’t happy that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) hasn’t given him a call.

MMAFighting.com recently reached out to Loughnane, who is puzzled that other fighters have received contracts and he hasn’t:

“It’s hard to describe how I felt when I was watching UFC Glasgow. There were two guys fighting each other and one of their records was 3-2 and the other’s was 4-2. Where is the justice in the fight game if that’s what’s happening? Honestly, I was looking at the fights like, ‘What the f**k is going on here?’ As well as that, Danny Henry was given a debut. I’m ranked second in Europe at lightweight and second in Europe at featherweight.”

Loughnane last competed for the UFC back in Dec. 2012. He lost via unanimous decision to Mike Wilkinson. Since that fight, he’s gone 8-1. The featherweight expressed discontent over how fighters conduct themselves on social media to stand out.

“It’s hard to be real in a game full of fakes. Really, it’s getting hard for me to use things like Instagram now because of all these fighters putting up so much bullsh*t. It’s getting so bad now that they’re waiting for Conor McGregor to post things to see what way they should stand in their own posts. The lack of originality is cringe-worthy and it’s embarrassing.”