Brendan Loughnane Vents About Not Having Second Chance in UFC

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Brendan Loughnane
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Brendan Loughnane isn’t happy that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) hasn’t given him a call.

MMAFighting.com recently reached out to Loughnane, who is puzzled that other fighters have received contracts and he hasn’t:

“It’s hard to describe how I felt when I was watching UFC Glasgow. There were two guys fighting each other and one of their records was 3-2 and the other’s was 4-2. Where is the justice in the fight game if that’s what’s happening? Honestly, I was looking at the fights like, ‘What the f**k is going on here?’ As well as that, Danny Henry was given a debut. I’m ranked second in Europe at lightweight and second in Europe at featherweight.”

Loughnane last competed for the UFC back in Dec. 2012. He lost via unanimous decision to Mike Wilkinson. Since that fight, he’s gone 8-1. The featherweight expressed discontent over how fighters conduct themselves on social media to stand out.

“It’s hard to be real in a game full of fakes. Really, it’s getting hard for me to use things like Instagram now because of all these fighters putting up so much bullsh*t. It’s getting so bad now that they’re waiting for Conor McGregor to post things to see what way they should stand in their own posts. The lack of originality is cringe-worthy and it’s embarrassing.”

Latest MMA News

Brendan Loughnane

Brendan Loughnane Vents About Not Having Second Chance in UFC

0
Brendan Loughnane isn't happy that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) hasn't given him a call. MMAFighting.com recently reached out to Loughnane, who is puzzled that...
Tony Gravely

Tony Gravely Wrestles & Controls Keith Richardson For LFA 17 Win

0
Tony Gravely's (10-4) wrestling was too much for Keith Richardson (17-9). A leg kick was there for Gravely early. He pushed his opponent against the...
Mike Stevens

Mike Stevens Dominates Hugo Prada in TKO Win at LFA 17

0
Mike Stevens (7-4) turned in a one-sided thrashing over Hugo Prada (7-2). Right away, Prada opened up with a leg kick that was checked. He...
Tebaris Gordon

Tebaris Gordon Blasts Chandler Cole in Heavyweight Scrap at LFA 17

0
Chandler Cole (2-1) couldn't overcome the hammerfists of Tebaris Gordon (2-0). Cole shot in early and Gordon dropped some punches while defending. Cole held his...
Neil Magny

Neil Magny Reveals He’s Medically Cleared For UFC Return

0
Neil Magny is finally cleared to compete after months on the shelf. Magny last competed back in Dec. 2016 against Johny Hendricks. He won the...
Load more