Brendan Schaub Discusses Backstage Argument With Nate Diaz

Brendan Schaub and Nate Diaz didn’t exactly have a friendly interaction recently.

Following the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor “Money Fight,” many celebrities, fighters, and analysts were backstage. Schaub and Diaz happened to run into each other. What followed next was a conversation gone wrong.

OJ Entertainment released footage of the two arguing over McGregor’s performance during the fight:

On the Joe Rogan Experience, Schaub explained his side of the story (via MMAFighting.com):

“So I see him and I’m like, ‘Yo Nate, bro, how about that fight, man? You’re next. Biggest fight in UFC history brother.’ And he starts laughing. He’s like, ‘Aw hell no. How f***ing stupid do you look now? How stupid do you look, talking all this s***?’ And I’m like, ‘Woah, what are you doing right now? What the hell are you doing right now?’ And he keeps talking so I go, ‘Nate, he doesn’t look that stupid. He won rounds against the best boxer of all time.’”

Things just got more heated from there.

“Then Nate’s like, ‘He didn’t win rounds. He gave him one round.’ ‘Alright, man. Either way. He won rounds though. What are you doing?’ And he keeps talking s***. Then he starts talking about my career and I’m like, what is going on right now? I went, ‘Nate, I have no issues with you. You’re pointing your gun at the wrong guy. What are you doing right now? You should be selling this fight against Conor, not me. I’m not the guy. I’m in skinny jeans and Gucci boots for God’s sakes. What are you doing right now?’”