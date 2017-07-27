Brendan Schaub Argues That Jon Jones is Better off “Wild”

The wild lifestyle of Jon Jones may be a thing of the past but that is not necessarily a good thing for his legacy, argues Brendan Schaub

The mercurial former light heavyweight champion of the world’s infamous partying lifestyle may be intrinsically linked to his magic as a fighter, according to Schaub.

Jones is undoubtedly one of the greatest talents ever to grace the octagon. The 30-year-old still holds the record for being the youngest ever light heavyweight champion. A career littered with controversy and scandal has plagued “Bones”, with many fans and pundits voicing their disappointment for what they see as a wasted talent.“The whole thing with this is, which Jon Jones shows up? When people go ‘ah, he’s been dedicated, he’s in camp now, he’s eating his veggies,

The Rochester, New-York-native has been on the straight and narrow since a one-year suspension due to a positive test for estrogen blockers. Schaub, speaking on a recent episode of the Big Brown Breakdown had an interesting perspective on why this may not be a great thing for his fighting career:

“Does Jon need to be wild? Does he need to be out with hookers at two in the morning? Does he need to show up the next day, maybe a little hungover, loosey-goosey, not living all of the pressure of this fight so he can be this creative martial artist that he is.”

“I dont know man. There are great musicians and one of the reasons they’re great is because they’re up until three in the morning doing drugs and living this wild life. If you force them to live at a desk in a suit are they as creative? Nope!”

“I think Jon is one of those guys.”