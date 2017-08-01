Brendan Schaub Willing to Bet “D**k Pic” on Conor McGregor

By
Adam Haynes
-

Former UFC heavyweight turned current podcaster/presenter Brendan Schaub believes that Conor McGregor has a pretty good chance of victory on Aug. 26

Schaub is so confident that “The Notorious” can not only last twelve rounds against “Money” (bookmakers Oddsark.com, at the time of writing, have those odds at a generous -230) but can potentially do what no other fighter in 21 years+ had done: beat Floyd Mayweather. Well, the former partner of Ronda Rousey is even willing to provide a “d**k pic” if he is wrong (MMAFighting.com):

“[McGregor]’s gonna land multiple punches. I guarantee it. So this isn’t like a Skip Bayless take, I’m just trying to honeyd*ck people – oh, give me views. I know what I’m talking about. I boxed for 15 years, fought professionally for 10 years in mixed martial arts. I know boxing, I know mixed martial arts, and I know when I got in there with professional boxers, it took them about a round to feel me out and the way I do stand up is traditional. It’s boxing. I don’t have this weird, awkward style. Conor does.

“With Conor, it’s a matter of time on how long does it take Floyd Mayweather to get used to this weird, awkward style. So Mayweather has to download McGregor’s movement, everything that he’s never seen before. He’s gonna do it, it’s just gonna be how long? These old boxing heads, they know boxing and they hope Floyd doesn’t lose so they trash mixed martial arts but they don’t actually know what they’re talking about.

“[McGregor will win] at least one [round]. I wouldn’t be surprised if he wins two to three [rounds] early on. . . I will send you guys a dick pic if it doesn’t go all 12 rounds. . . I immediately regret saying that [laughs]. It’s gonna be a good pic though. I’m gonna hire glamour shots.”

