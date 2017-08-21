Brennan Ward Anticipates Exciting Bout With Fernando Gonzalez

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Brennan Ward
Image Credit: Bellator/Spike

Brennan Ward believes fans are in for a treat when he and Fernando Gonzalez trade leather.

Ward and Gonzalez will compete inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY this Friday night (Aug. 25). The bout will be part of the Bellator 182 card. This will be Ward’s first bout since January.

Speaking to MMAMania.com, “The Irish Bad Boy” said guys like Gonzalez are exciting because it makes them stay relevant:

“Yeah man, he knows. He’s a smart guy. He knows you’ve got to put on exciting fights to stay relevant in the game. Whether you win or lose, you got to be in it, you know what I’m saying? Look at Brandon Girtz and Derek Campos. No one even f*cking remembers who won that sh*t it was so good you know what I mean?”

He went on to say that he’d take the middleweight title if he could.

“Yeah, it’s a catchweight, (Gonzalez) should be fine. Yup, yup, 178. I mean, I was trying to fight at 185 where I used to fight, but nobody wants it up there. That’s such a small little weight class (in Bellator) that everybody’s in title contention. I’ll go back to 185 and f*ck everything up if I beat one of those guys, you know what I’m saying? So they wanna keep me right down at 170, they don’t want me at 185, because I’ll f*cking … I’ll take a belt. I would easier win that belt at 185 than 170.”

