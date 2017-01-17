Brennan Ward Feels he & Paul Daley Are ‘One of The Last Old-School Guys’

The co-main event of this Saturday night’s (Jan. 21) Bellator 170 card has the potential to be one of the most thrilling fights of the year. Welterweight heavy hitters Brennan Ward and Paul Daley will throw down inside The Forum in Inglewood, California.

“The Irish Bad Boy” gave “Semtex” praise during his appearance on MMAJunkie Radio. Ward appears to be anticipating this bout as much as the fans are.

“I’m super excited to fight Paul. We’re always boys when we’re at the fights. He’s one of the last old-school guys like me. We’re not out here, posting all our (expletive) workouts on Instagram and Facebook and (expletive). We handle our business, we get in the cage, and we throw it down. That’s why we’re the co-main event on the biggest fight (card) of the year.”

There are many words to describe the Ward vs. Daley match-up. Perhaps the last word you’d expect to hear is “boring.” Ward is expecting a barn burner.

“Fans know they’re going to tune in. Paul and I are incapable of putting on a boring fight, win or lose.”

After falling short to Alexander Shlemenko for the middleweight title and getting knocked out by Tamdan McCrory, Ward moved down to welterweight. “The Irish Bad Boy” had gone 4-0 since the move and finished all of his opponents in that stretch.

Ward suffered an upset submission loss at the hands of the now retired Evangelista Santos. The fight only lasted 30 seconds. He made a nice recovery by knocking out Saad Awad in the first round of his last outing.

Bellator 170’s headliner will feature former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz taking on Chael Sonnen. This will be Sonnen’s Bellator debut.

Also featured on the main card will be Ralek Gracie vs. Hisaki Kato, Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez, and Derek Campos vs. Derek Anderson.