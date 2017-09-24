Brent Primus Enjoying ‘Being a Dad,’ But ‘Down to Throw Down’ With Patricky Pitbull

For the time being, Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus is enjoying some time away from competition.

But he is feeling that itch to return to the cage after seeing Patricky “Pitbull” Freire likely cement his status as top contender.

Freire bested Benson Henderson Saturday night at Bellator 183, adding to his win earlier this year over Josh Thomson. He called out Primus for “running from him” after, but the champion doesn’t see it that way.

“Congrats on the fight,” Primus wrote on Twitter. “You say I ran from you twice? I’ve signed the only contract I got to fight you.”

Freire also responded, replying “Thanks! I have to promote the fight. Let’s do this! Good luck with your baby.”