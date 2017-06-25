Brent Primus Feels Bellator Lightweight Title Win is Well Deserved

Brent Primus isn’t shy to say that he’s proud to be called the Bellator lightweight champion.

Last night (June 24), Primus battled Michael Chandler for the 155-pound championship. Primus won the bout when Chandler suffered an ankle injury. The Bellator lightweight ruler is now Primus, who improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 8-0.

During the Bellator NYC post-fight press conference, Primus said he caused the injury to Chandler and therefore feels he’s earned the title:

“Well, I injured him in the fight to stop the fight, so I feel like I won. But I’ve been practicing those low leg kicks for a while, and I’ve been kicking the crap out of my teammates.”

The newly minted champion then went on to say that his leg kicks are not to be taken lightly.

“That low kick has really been injuring my training partners, and I’m sorry for all my training partners that I’ve been kicking the crap out of for the last few months. But that low kick is deadly man, and it hurts people and I showed it tonight.”

Time will tell what’s next for Primus, but the seemingly obvious choice would be a rematch with Chandler. The roadblock boils down to how severe Chandler’s injury is.