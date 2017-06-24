Brent Primus Wins Bellator Lightweight Title Due to Injury

Michael Chandler (16-4) lost his Bellator lightweight title against Brent Primus (8-0) due to an ankle injury.

Chandler blocked a high kick at the start of the opening frame. Primus threw another head kick, but that was blocked as well. A kick to the body sent Chandler off balance a bit. Chandler hurt his ankle on the way down. Primus sensed the injury and kicked the lead leg. Chandler dropped Primus with a right hand.

Time was called due to Chandler’s knee injury. The fight was stopped as time should not be called in that scenario. Referee Todd Anderson was the one who botched. The fight was over and Primus earned the victory to become the new lightweight champion.

Final Result: Brent Primus def. Michael Chandler via TKO (Injury) – R1, 2:22