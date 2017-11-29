Brett Johns Looking for a Quick Stoppage Against Joe Soto

Wales’ Brett Johns is hoping that he can push into the UFC bantamweight rankings with a victory in Las Vegas over Soto

The Ultimate Fight Finale is set to go down on Friday night and the unbeaten fighter is confident that he can produce the goods in Las Vegas:

“It’s a tough match-up, because stylistically I’m used to fighting strikers – Joe is more of a grappler and I’m very similar,’ Johns told Metro.co.uk. “It’s one of those fights, it’s either going to be a three-round decision or a quick 30-second KO. I’ve trained hard and I want to pull off a quick stoppage. It’s something I’m looking towards, whether it happens now or the next fight… I need to switch something on now where I start finishing opponents more.

“It would be nice to get that with Joe, but at the end of the day we all talk about finishing fights, but a win is a win in my opinion. If I go into the fight and it doesn’t feel right, I’ll just go to work, but maybe I’ll go in and hands will be flying. ‘You don’t want to over-commit looking for the finish because it’ll end up coming back to bite you in the bum.

‘The way I look at it, it’s a fight I need to win, not finish.”

Johns is currently 3-0 in the UFC and is among the brightest prospects in the division.