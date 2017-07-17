Brett Johns Says he Was ‘Broken’ Before UFC Fight Night 113 Win

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Brett Johns
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Brett Johns says a tough 20-week camp was worth it.

Johns took on Albert Morales inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The bout was part of the UFC Fight Night 113 card. “The Pikey” won the fight by unanimous decision to improve his professional mixed martial arts record to 14-0.

Speaking to the media after the fight, Johns talked about his tough training camp (via MMAJunkie.com):

“People don’t realize this, but it’s been a 20-week camp. I trained for London (UFC Fight Night 107 in March), and it didn’t happen. And I didn’t take time off. I went right back into camp. This is my 20th week in camp. Like I said, I’m quite broken at the moment. So it’s nice to get some time off, but I’m hoping to get back in December.”

Johns was happy to be welcomed by the Glasgow crowd.

“When I walked out there, it was as if I was fighting in Wales, and for that I’m really grateful for the Scottish fans.”

