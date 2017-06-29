Brian Foster Sees Jon Fitch as Roadblock to The Top

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Brian Foster
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Brian Foster wants to shatter the glass ceiling, but to do so he’ll have to get past Jon Fitch.

Fitch is the reigning Professional Fighters League (PFL) welterweight champion. He puts his gold on the line against Foster tomorrow night (June 30) for PFL: Daytona. Foster has won three of his last four bouts.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Foster said Fitch is in his way on the road to greatness:

“Fitch is always at the top. I was always aiming in that direction – still am. He seems to be the roadblock in my way to continue the path towards that direction.”

He then praised PFL for treating the fighters with respect.

“Once you give to the fighters, they give back, and they put on great shows. Fans love it. That’s just the way that it is, a trickle-down situation, and I look forward to doing it. I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Latest MMA News

Brian Foster

Brian Foster Sees Jon Fitch as Roadblock to The Top

0
Brian Foster wants to shatter the glass ceiling, but to do so he'll have to get past Jon Fitch. Fitch is the reigning Professional Fighters...
Dana White

Dana White: ‘I’m Not Thrilled With Demetrious Johnson’

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has seen better days with Demetrious Johnson. Johnson is considered the pound-for-pound best fighter in mixed martial arts...
Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee Not Opposed to Fighting Nurmagomedov or Ferguson Next

0
Kevin Lee is ready to take a significant step up in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. "The Motown Phenom" recently submitted Michael Chiesa in...
Justine Kishvideo

Justine Kish’s Reaction to Octagon Incident: ‘That’s my Sh*t on The Floor’

0
Justine Kish is taking her accident at UFC Fight Night 112 in stride. Kish took on Felice Herrig in Oklahoma City in a strawweight clash....
Tonya Evinger

Tonya Evinger on Stepping up to Face Cris Cyborg: ‘I’m Not a Puss’

0
Tonya Evinger isn't showing fear ahead of her bout with Cris Cyborg. Cyborg was originally matched up with Megan Anderson in a bout that would...
video

Desmond Green-Rustam Khabilov Added to UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam

0
Desmond Green will put his five-fight win streak on the line this September when he takes on Rustam Khabilov at UFC Fight Night 112...
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov in Russia? UFC Champ Wants It

0
Conor McGregor is not afraid to challenge himself both inside the Octagon and out of it. As the reigning UFC lightweight champion prepares to meet...
video

Johny Hendricks Explains Weight-Cut Problems at UFC Fight Night 112

0
Former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks thought a move to middleweight would solve his weight-cutting issues. "Bigg Rigg," though, didn't account for sickness, which caused...
Tim Means

Tim Means Happy to be Healthy & Back in Win Column

0
Tim Means is grateful to get back on the right track. "The Dirty Bird" is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Alex Garcia at...
video

Jake Shields, Yushin Okami Added to PFL Event in July

0
The Professional Fighters League will go head-to-head with UFC 214 on July 29, as three bouts have been announced for the event. In the headline...
Load more