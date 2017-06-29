Brian Foster Sees Jon Fitch as Roadblock to The Top

Brian Foster wants to shatter the glass ceiling, but to do so he’ll have to get past Jon Fitch.

Fitch is the reigning Professional Fighters League (PFL) welterweight champion. He puts his gold on the line against Foster tomorrow night (June 30) for PFL: Daytona. Foster has won three of his last four bouts.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Foster said Fitch is in his way on the road to greatness:

“Fitch is always at the top. I was always aiming in that direction – still am. He seems to be the roadblock in my way to continue the path towards that direction.”

He then praised PFL for treating the fighters with respect.

“Once you give to the fighters, they give back, and they put on great shows. Fans love it. That’s just the way that it is, a trickle-down situation, and I look forward to doing it. I’m happy to be a part of it.”