Brian Kelleher Eyeing Bout With John Lineker in December

Brian Kelleher has his sights set on John Lineker.

Yesterday (Oct. 21), Kelleher took on Damian Stasiak inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. Kelleher won the bout via third-round TKO. It was a bounce back win for “Boom” after his quick submission loss to Marlon Vera.

Kelleher recently told the media that he’s planned to take another fight in December before his bout with Stasiak even took place (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I didn’t want to speak too soon, but after this fight I wanted to get one more in this year. I said I wanted to be the ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone of the bantamweight division, which is kinda cool, as he’s on the same card. I want to stay active. If I’m healthy, I’m always training. I’m always a professional. Why not make money and do what I love and continue to fight?”‘

He went on to say that if Lineker can get past Vera on Saturday night (Oct. 28), then he wants a bout with him to end 2017.

“So I’m hoping they put me back in December, and I wouldn’t mind John Lineker if he gets past the last guy I fought, Marlon Vera, who is a tough guy. But if Lineker comes out on top in that fight I want to stick with that guy still.”