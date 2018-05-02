Brian Ortega Rips Conor McGregor Imitators

Brian Ortega takes issue with all the Conor McGregor imitators.

It’s easy to see that McGregor has ushered in a new era in the pre-fight spectacle of mixed martial arts bouts. While trash talking was prevalent before with fighters such as Frank Trigg and Chael Sonnen, no one has had as much success with it as McGregor. The “Notorious” one has crossed over into the mainstream media.

A lot of fighters have been inspired by McGregor’s antics. His teammates Dillon Danis and James Gallagher have certainly taken notice. Colby Covington is another fighter who many believe imitates McGregor.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Ortega said he gets tired of seeing fighters try to emulate McGregor’s style:

“There’s only one Conor. Everybody who’s tried to be like Conor, you can tell they’re just fronting. You can easily see, you can tell by the way the go in there – you’re just like, ‘Come on. Shut up.’”

Many argue that at the end of the day, it’s all a business and fighters should market themselves more. McGregor reportedly hasn’t been a part of a UFC pay-per-view that drew less than one million buys since UFC 189.

Ortega is set for a featherweight title clash against champion Max Holloway at UFC 226. The title bout will serve as the event’s co-headliner. It’ll take place on July 7 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 226 will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between title holder Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Another heavyweight bout will take place on the card. Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis will trade leather.

Stick with MMANews.com for more details on UFC 226 as they become available. You can expect us to deliver predictions, results, highlights, and other post-fight tidbits. We’ll also inform you of any potential changes and additions to the card.

What do you think of Conor McGregor imitators?