Brian Ortega Gets The Call from Dana White Confirming His Title Shot Against Max Holloway

Brian Ortega is officially the No. 1 contender in the featherweight division after UFC president Dana White called him to lock down the good news

Brian Ortega is getting his title shot.

Not that it should be a surprise to anybody that Ortega is the No. 1 contender at featherweight after becoming the first fighter in history to finish Frankie Edgar this past weekend at UFC 222, but now it’s all official.

On Monday, UFC president Dana White called Ortega to give him the good news that he’s getting the next crack at featherweight champion Max Holloway.

In fact, Ortega even recorded the phone call to show his reaction to the news that he’s going to be fighting for a UFC title.

“I am getting the shot at Holloway. I just got off the phone with Dana White, he said I’m 100-percent positively getting the shot,” Ortega later told “UFC Unfiltered”.

“I’m still cheesing up and smiling right. It’s so surreal but I’m not celebrating until I get that belt.”

Ortega has made a rapid rise up the ranks in his past couple of fights after he submitted Cub Swanson last December before accepting a short notice showdown with Edgar this past weekend in Las Vegas.

Ortega proved that he’s ready to challenge for the title after he landed a vicious elbow that rocked Edgar in the opening round before uncorking a devastating uppercut that led to the finish of the fight.

Ortega remains undefeated in the UFC and now he holds wins over a pair of top five contenders to secure his space atop the rankings.

As for the timing of the bout, Holloway has said he would like to return in July once his ankle is healed with hopes of co-headlining the upcoming International Fight Week card at UFC 226 alongside the super fight pitting heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Ortega has said he’s open to that idea as well and now it’s up to the UFC to actually pick a date for the featherweight title fight.

