Brian Ortega on Fight vs. Cub Swanson Saturday: ‘I Like To Fight Anywhere’

Unbeaten Brian Ortega will try to move one step closer to a shot at the UFC featherweight title this Saturday when he faces Cub Swanson in the main event of UFC Fight Night 123.

Ortega, who has reeled off four consecutive finishes since having a win in 2014 changed to a no-contest due to a failed drug test, believes he will be ready for anything Swanson presents.

“Bro, I love to bang. I’m not no stranger to it,” he said. “If it goes to the ground it goes to the ground. If it goes standup, it goes standup. I like to fight anywhere.”

Ortega (12-0) submitted Renato Moicano earlier this year and knocked out Clay Guida in 2016 with a knee. He also choked out Diego Brandao and stopped Thiago Tavares, with both of those stoppage wins coming in the third round.

“A fight is a fight. I get more time in the fight with five rounds,” he said. “If I don’t get him in the third, I’ve got more time to get him in the fourth and fifth. I’m excited for it.”