Brian Ortega on Lightweight Move: We Need The Perfect Match-up

Brian Ortega isn’t rushing to move up to 155 pounds.

It’s easy to see why as Ortega is coming off a stunning first-round knockout victory over Frankie Edgar at UFC 222. Edgar had never been finished before and “T-City” became the first man to pull it off. He is now penciled in as the number one contender for Max Holloway’s featherweight championship.

Ortega moves his professional mixed martial arts record to 14-0, 1 NC. He has finished all of his opponents inside the Octagon, except Mike De La Torre only on a technicality. Ortega initially submitted De La Torre in the first round, but it was overturned after failing a drug test.

One thing that stands out about Ortega is his size. He looks massive for the featherweight division, but he’s always on point during weigh-ins. During a recent edition of UFC Unfiltered, Ortega said a lightweight bout would have to be for something special (via MMA Weekly):

“I’ve thought about it. We need the perfect match-up as far as a fight that I can really give the fans to see. Not just a regular match. I really want to give them a war and something crazy and something big, especially if I’m going to move up a weight class.”

