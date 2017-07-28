Brian Ortega Plans on Going For The Kill at UFC 214

Brian Ortega is hoping to score another finish tomorrow night (July 29).

T-City takes on Renato Moicano on the FXX portion of the UFC 214 prelims. Ortega has gone 3-0, 1 NC is his last four outings. He’s yet to taste defeat in his professional mixed martial arts career.

Ortega is looking to climb the ranks with an impressive showing against Moicano. He told MMAJunkie.com that his game plan going into the fight is the same as it’s always been:

“I go in there to kill. That’s all it means. I fight to the end. People usually rest up the third round and try to play it cool – let me get the decision, let me finish. No, let’s go for it. War.”

While he’s used to having late finishes, Ortega wouldn’t mind putting his opponent away early.

“I would love that. Go in, go out. If I get a quick submission or knockout, easy money. Go home and train, and sign another fight. But I’m fighting the guys that are the best in the world right now. It’s not that easy any more. When you’re fighting the elite of the best of the top 10, it takes a little while to figure their rhythm out. But once that puzzle is solved, that’s it. It’s ours.”