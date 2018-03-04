Brian Ortega Pulls Off Shocking Knockout Win Over Edgar To Secure Title Shot

Round 1:

Edgar presses forward and lands a nice leg kick. Ortega pops off a few jabs and Edgar tries to work his way inside with some fast strikes but Ortega circles out. A high kick for Edgar is just blocked and he follows it up with a nice combination. A nice jab backs Ortega up and Edgar lands a nice hook off a quick combo. Ortega is having issues landing some strikes of his own. Edgar comes forward but doesn’t land anything off a blitz, Ortega responds with a jumping switch kick to the body.

Edgar tries to go for a takedown but backs out after Ortega threatens a guillotine. Another takedown attempt is stuffed and a nice elbow lands for Ortega. It rocks Edgar and Ortega drops on Edgar after knocking him down with a big uppercut to finish him off with ground-and-pound. That’s it, Ortega is the first man to ever finish Edgar in his MMA career.

Official Result: Brian Ortega def. Frankie Edgar via R1 KO (punches, 4:44)