Brian Stann Breaks Down His Reason For Leaving UFC

Brian Stann turned a lot of heads when he made his exit from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

After wrapping up his fighting career, Stann made his mark as a color commentator. He was praised by many fans and fellow analysts for his work on the mic. Stann left his position for a leadership role in a real estate firm.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Stann went more in-depth on his departure from the UFC:

“I spent the entire (past) weekend with my kids, and I’ve been able to do that for several weekends in a row, which doesn’t typically happen for me, and that’s a big reason why this switch took place. As you know, I love calling fights, and I loved being a sports analyst. I loved my time in college football and I loved my time calling fights in the UFC, and for a long time I thought, ‘hey, this is something I’m going to do for the next 15 to 20 years.’ The difficulty becomes, obviously, that you’re always working the weekends. Just for a stateside fight in the country, I would leave on Thursday, I wouldn’t come home until Sunday. If I was going out of the country, which I did a lot of international shows, I would leave on a Wednesday, I wouldn’t get home until Monday.”