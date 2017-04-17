Brian Stann: Demetrious Johnson is Best Fighter Ever

Brian Stann has been around as many greats have competed inside the Octagon.

But the fighter-turned-analysis believes right now, the best of all-time is competing.

And he is UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

Over the weekend, “Mighty Mouse” scored another convincing win, defending his title for a 10th time to tie Anderson Silva for the all-time record. He submitted Wilson Reis in the main event of UFC on FOX 24, becoming the first fighter to do so.

“In my eyes he is,” Stann said. “I don’t think we’ve ever seen anyone as technically proficient as him. And I’ve watched all the tape. To stay this focused and this dedicated this long is unheard of. It has taken time to get the respect from the fans. Finally, this crowd, he owned it.”