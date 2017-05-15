Brian Stann Gets Fired up Over Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier Controversy

Brian Stann was none too pleased with the result of the Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier bout at UFC 211.

The bout produced fireworks as expected with Poirier having the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder rocked. Alvarez was fighting back, but the fight came to an abrupt end. Alvarez landed two illegal knees to the head of a downed Poirier.

Referee Herb Dean ruled the fight a no contest instead of a disqualification win for “The Diamond.” Stann heavily criticized athletic commissions for not using rules they set out in the first place and not being united during the UFC 211 post-fight show (via MMAFighting.com):

“Here’s the overall frustration: We set new rules, we barely ever use them, we go to different cities every damn weekend and these fighters have no idea what knees are allowed, what positions they’re supposed to be in, what point scores we’re going by. I was in one country, in Fortaleza in Brazil, and it was a mixture of the old and the new rules! I asked the referee, ‘do the fighters know that?’ He said, ‘well, the three bouts that I’m reffing, they know that.’ Come on! We’re better than this. Decide on rules and go with them so that these athletes know. And the referees, they should be the best ones to know. Get the rules right. I don’t buy that that should have been a no-contest. That should have been a win for Dustin Poirier and what makes me super upset is that we continue to have controversy over these rules. We have to fix this.”

You can watch Stann’s full rant below: