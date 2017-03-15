British Documentary Exposes the Problems of Weight Cutting in MMA

One of the hot topics in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) these days is weight cutting.

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan took to social media to proclaim that “weight cutting is the biggest problem in MMA” following Khabib Nurmagomedov’s hospitalization with problems associated with making the 155-pound threshold prior to his fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 209. Rogan added that the solution would be “fighters competing at their natural weight”:

Weight cutting is the biggest problem in MMA. We need a solution where we transition towards fighters competing at their actual weight. — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) March 3, 2017

The average, casual fan may be completely unaware of the pain fighters put themselves through when cutting down before a fight. MMA superstar Cris “Cyborg” Santos recently went on record to state that she “almost died” when trying to cut down to 145 pounds for her promotional debut in 2016. The issue is something which the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) have recently tackled in an effort to deal with the problem.

British Broadcast Association (BBC) documentary makers have also approached the subject of weight cutting as part of their “Extraordinary Bodies” series. Camera crews focused on UK-based bantamweight Dean Garnett’s weight-cutting practice as he prepared to fight Luiz Tosta at Bellator 158 in 2016.

You can watch the full video above.