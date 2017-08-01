Brock Lesnar Could be Leaving WWE in The Matter of Weeks

This will certainly intensify rumors of a potential fight between Brock Lesnar and UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones

The last words spoken by Jones following his UFC 214 triumph over former champion Daniel Cormier were directed at the fan favorite and former UFC heavyweight titlist:

“Lesnar. If you want to find out what it’s like to get your ass kicked by a guy who weighs 40 lbs less than you, meet me here in the octagon.” Jones said before literally dropping the mic and exiting the octagon.

Lesnar, who sent his succinct reply via The Associated Press, indicated that he would be interested in a fight with the 30-year-old living legend:

“Be careful what you wish for young man,” Lesnar responded.

So, for fans hoping that the fight will happen, does an incident at last night’s WWE: Monday Night Raw give weight to rumors that Lesnar could make a spectacular return to the UFC? While it certainly looks unlikely, given the fact that the pro wrestler would need to enter USADA testing pools and serve the remainder of a frozen suspension following positive drug tests in conjunction with his UFC 200 bout with Mark Hunt, fans may begin to believe.

“If Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Championship at Summerslam, he leaves WWE. And I’m leaving with him!” – Paul Heyman told Kurt Angle.

SummerSlam takes place Sunday, Aug. 20 live from the Barclays Center in New York.

While many will scoff at the idea of this being an indication of Lesnar’s return to the UFC to fight Jones, Conor McGregor doing the seemingly impossible in bagging a fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. has kinda changed things a little…