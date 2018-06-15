Brock Lesnar Reportedly In Talks For UFC 226 Appearance

Former UFC heavyweight champion and current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar could be getting set to make his return to UFC programming at the upcoming UFC 226 pay-per-view (PPV) event in Las Vegas next month.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, there are currently talks underway to have Lesnar make an appearance at the UFC 226 event.

The card is headlined by a UFC heavyweight title fight between defending champion Stipe Miocic, and current light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier – who is looking to become the second-ever man to hold two UFC titles simultaneously.

It’s currently expected that Lesnar drops his current WWE strap at the upcoming SummerSlam event, however, The Beast is not being advertised for SummerSlam or any other major WWE show for that matter.

There are a slew of possibilities for Lesnar in a UFC return. Since he’s rumored to be appearing at UFC 226, perhaps he’ll take on the winner of Miocic and Cormier for the heavyweight title. Or he simply could be in attendance for the announcement of a super fight between he and Jon Jones, who called him out last year when he defeated Cormier for the 205-pound championship.

UFC President Dana White has been teasing a potential Lesnar return to the Octagon, and it looks like we’ll be getting our answer as to whether or not that’ll be the case at UFC 226 next month.

