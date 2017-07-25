Brock Lesnar on Facing Jon Jones: ‘Anytime, Anywhere’

Dana Becker
Brock Lesnar
Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar responded to Jon Jones’ request for a future fight during an interview with the Associated Press on Tuesday.

“Would I fight Jon Jones? Anytime, anywhere,” Lesnar said. “Right now he should be worried about (Daniel Cormier) on Saturday night.”

Lesnar showed that he is at least still paying attention to the UFC in noting that Jones meets Cormier for the light heavyweight title on Saturday at UFC 214.

Rumors of a potential return to the Octagon for Lesnar started circulating recently but were denied by members of the UFC’s executive team. He last fought at UFC 200 last year, defeating Mark Hunt only to fail a drug test and have the bout changed to a no-contest.

Jones continued the talk of a move to heavyweight during a Facebook chat on Tuesday, mentioning the ramifications of fighting Lesnar.

“He’s a massive dude,” Jones said. “It would be a massive draw, really big for the sport. It would be a great challenge. That’s a big old boy. I doubt Brock Lesnar would take that fight, though. I definitely wouldn’t try to wrestle with him the whole time. I’m not going to tell you what I would do.”

