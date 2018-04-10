Brock Lesnar’s WWE Deal Reportedly Allows For At Least One UFC Fight

Brock Lesnar has re-signed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), but we may still see him inside the Octagon soon.

Yesterday (April 9), WWE announced that Lesnar has signed a new contract with the company. He will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match. The two will clash again at the Greatest Royal Rumble on April 27.

Further details were not immediately known. WWE had not mentioned the length of the contract or any other tidbits. All that was known was that Lesnar had signed a new deal with the leader in sports entertainment.

Best of Both Worlds

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and MMAFighting.com later reported some of the terms of Lesnar’s deal. This is said to be a short-term contract and the “Beast Incarnate” has the option to compete in at least one UFC bout. Whether or not multiple bouts under the UFC banner is part of the deal remains to be seen.

Should Lesnar wish to make his UFC return, he will need to deal with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Lesnar has not completed his suspension stemming from failed UFC 200 drug tests. He must re-enter the testing pool and undergo six months of clean testing before he can compete again.

The world of professional wrestling was buzzing when Lesnar retained his championship against Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 34. Many expected Lesnar to be on his way back to the UFC, allowing WWE to book their golden boy to win on the “Grandest Stage of Them All.” Instead, Lesnar had a dominant performance and even bloodied the challenger.

Lesnar and WWE chairman Vince McMahon were reportedly involved in a verbal confrontation backstage following the WrestleMania headliner. The champion was apparently not happy with the match and went off on McMahon, who didn’t back down. Lesnar was then said to have thrown his title at either McMahon or a wall. Time will tell if the verbal spat impacts Lesnar’s time with the company.

