Broner Threatens to “F*ck Up” McGregor Unless he Stays Out of Boxing

Broner, the 28-year-old former boxing world champion and close friend of Floyd Mayweather, has a strong message for Conor McGregor

Stay out of boxing.

The UFC lightweight champion made his pro boxing debut on the biggest stage against all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr., losing by way of TKO to the 40-year-old. While many in the boxing community dismissed the bout as merely theatrical, McGregor insisted that there may be a future for him in the ring.

Broner, the ever controversial and arguably profligate talent, told TMZ that he would be willing to meet McGregor in the ring in what he sees as a one sided prospect:

“If he want this work, I’ma f*ck him up,” said Broner. “But other than that, I want him to stay away from this sh*t.”

On Friday evening, Broner shoved a woman before knocking a man out on the Las Vegas Strip. It appears that the troubled boxer may be looking at even more trouble should the man in question choose to press charges.

You can watch Broner’s thoughts on McGregor’s boxing career above and view the footage of him knocking a man out on Friday below: