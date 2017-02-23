Brooke Mayo on Bellator 172 Stoppage: ‘Would You Have Done That to a Man?’

Brooke Mayo isn’t over her Bellator 172 stoppage.

After going 5-1 on the amateur scene, Mayo made her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut on Feb. 18 inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. She wasn’t interested in easing her way to pro competition. Her first bout was against Veta Arteaga, who had a record of 2-1.

A sizable hematoma formed over the left eye of Mayo. In the third round the doctor called an end to the fight. Mayo pleaded her case, repeatedly saying, “I can see.” Mayo suffered a loss via doctor’s stoppage.

Mayo told MMAJunkie.com that she is still trying to make sense of what transpired on that night.

“I’m still going to be upset about it. I’ve watched MMA for a while now, and I’ve watched other fights. And even in the (Bellator 172) prelims, I saw my friend, and his eye got completely cut open in the same area as my eye, and he ended up getting a bunch of stitches and all that, and they let him continue to fight. So I just feel as if – this is just my opinion and, not trying to bash anybody or to blame anybody, but I just feel as women we’re kind of treated differently.”

“The Bully” went as far as to question whether or not the doctor would’ve stopped a fight in the same situation with men competing. She brought up the nasty hematoma that Matt Mitrione sported in his bout against Travis Browne back in Jan. 2016.

“And would you have done that to a man? Like, would you have done that to (Matt) Mitrione (who fought through a broken orbital bone at UFC Fight Night 81)?”

