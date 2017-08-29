Brooke Mayo vs. Kaytlin Neil Added to Bellator 183 Card

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Brooke Mayo
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Another bout has made its way to the Bellator 183 card.

Women’s flyweights Brooke Mayo and Kaytlin Neil will meet inside the Bellator cage on Sept. 23. Mayo will look to rebound from her loss to Veta Arteaga back in February. Meanwhile, Neil will be going for the first win in her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Bellator 183 will take place inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The event will air live on Spike. In the main event, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Benson Henderson will take on Patricky Freire. Welterweights Paul Daley and Lorenz Larkin will also compete on the card.

