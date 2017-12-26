Bruce Buffer: Pacquiao’s Friends Asked me to Speak to Conor McGregor’s Team

UFC’s official Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer claims that he has been approached by the boxing legend’s friends regarding a fight with Conor McGregor

With the UFC lightweight champion remaining tight-lipped on a potential ETA on his return to MMA and Pacquiao clamoring for a big-money payday with the Irishman, anything can happen.

Buffer certainly believes that to be the case, as in his words, ‘money talks’:

“I’ve had some of Manny’s friends call me and say ‘Can you talk to Conor’s management?’ I’ve had that happen over the last six months,” Buffer told TMZ Sports. “It’s not my position to do that. I told them ‘You guys know who to call; call the right people.’ Money talks and people walk.”

While Pacquiao is a highly decorated, eight-division world champion boxer, he would surely need more if he stepped into the Octagon against a UFC champion. Buffer believes that the fight makes sense, regardless of the Filipino fighter/Congressman’s inexperience in mixed martial arts:

“Let’s see a boxer fight under MMA rules and fight Conor in the Octagon, and it might be another tremendously huge payday,” Buffer added. “And honestly if you know Manny Pacquiao and you know about his training and his background, who knows? It could be a possibility, you never know.

“That [Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao] to me would be a mega-fight. Stepping into the Octagon. Conor has already stepped into the squared ring. Maybe its time for someone with major status in boxing to step into the Octagon.”