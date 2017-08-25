Bruna Ellen Nabs Split Decision Over Veta Arteaga at Bellator 182

Veta Arteaga couldn’t do enough to defeat Bruna Ellen.

Arteaga and Ellen met on the second main card bout of Bellator 182. The action took place inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY.

The two threw leather right away. Arteaga moved forward and clinched Ellen against the fence. They separated and met at the center of the cage. Ellen threw an overhand right and was effective with counter punches. Arteaga got reversed and was pressed against the fence. Ellen landed an elbow on the break. Ellen scored a takedown as the round came to a close.

Ellen continued her counter punching and pressure. She pressed her opponent against the fence. She took Arteaga down, but was reversed. Arteaga rained down some strikes. She kept the control and pressure on. The round ended with Arteaga fighting off a leg lock attempt.

Arteaga had Ellen hurt and pressed her against the cage. A knee to the body landed for Arteaga. Ellen reversed the position. They broke off and returned to the center of the cage. Ellen landed a combination. She scored a takedown. Ellen stood up surprisingly with 40 seconds left in the fight. They exchanged strikes and the final bell sounded shortly after.

Two of the three judges scored the fight for Ellen.

Final Result: Bruna Ellen def. Veta Arteaga via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)