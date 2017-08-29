Bruna Ellen Says Bout With Veta Arteaga Was ‘Very Tough Fight’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Bruna Ellen
Image Credit: Leonardo Fabri

Bruna Ellen believes her bout with Veta Arteaga was exactly what she expected.

This past Friday night (Aug. 25), Bellator 182 took place inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. On the main card, Ellen took on Arteaga in a hard-fought three-round battle. Ellen picked up the split decision victory.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Ellen said she wasn’t surprised with how the bout played out:

“I already knew she was a very tough opponent. That she likes to fight, and that she moves forward a lot. So I think I was able to implement my strategy well, and not let her find me in the fight. And impose my game both in the striking and takedowns. I knew she was a very tough opponent, so it was as I was expected: a very tough fight.”

