Bruna Vargas Wants Rematch With Emily Ducote After Bellator 181

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Bruna Vargas
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Bruna Vargas wants another crack at Emily Ducote after Bellator 181.

Vargas was submitted by Ducote back in July 2016. One year later, she finds herself on the same card that Ducote is fighting under. Tonight (July 14), Vargas meets Katy Collins, while Ducote faces Jessica Middleton.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Vargas talked about not being prepared for Ducote on the night they fought:

“It was a very different experience for me. It was near the start of my MMA career. A lot was weighing on me prior to my Bellator debut. I couldn’t do a complete camp. I arrived in Rio de Janeiro (to train) 15 days before the fight. I hadn’t matured or learned enough to be in a big organization. Over the last year, I did mature and learn. I trained twice as much, and today I know I’m ready to fight in one of the world’s biggest promotions.”

She went on to say that if she’s able to get past Collins tonight, then she wants another chance to face Ducote.

“After this fight, I plan to start fighting more often. I would like the opportunity to face Emily Ducote again. And I have an eye out for whoever fights for the belt in our weight class.”

