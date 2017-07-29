Bruno Santos on Short Notice PFL: Everett Bout: ‘I’m Ready For Any Situation’

Bruno Santos doesn’t mind taking a bout on short notice tonight (July 29).

Santos will take on Rex Harris inside the Xfinity Arena in Everett, Washington. The bout will be featured on the main card of PFL: Everett. When Harris lost his opponent, Santos stepped up.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Santos said he has prepared for circumstances such as this one:

“I’m always ready for any situation. Of course, we like to study our opponents to know where to put focus. I’m mainly happy because I can’t wait to fight. He’s strong and closer to my age, so that motivates me even more, despite the change.”

If Santos can pull off the victory, then he’s eyeing gold and dollar signs.

“If all goes well, I expect to be first- or second-ranked in my weight class for next year’s tournament. I plan to bring the PFL belt back to Brazil. I hope to show my work in a five-round fight. But the important thing right now is the opponent in front of me.”